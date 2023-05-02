British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.73) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.22) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($39.61) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($15,525.24). In related news, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($125,955.77). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($39.61) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($15,525.24). Insiders bought a total of 3,707 shares of company stock worth $11,369,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,946.50 ($36.81) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,791 ($34.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($45.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,971.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,048.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

