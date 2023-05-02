Broadcrest Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Broadcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 7.1% of Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $382.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.76 and its 200-day moving average is $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

