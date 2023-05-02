Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after buying an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,277,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BR traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.32. 533,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,670. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

