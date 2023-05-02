Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $6.44

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HARP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.91% and a negative net margin of 212.23%. Analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

