Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $132.13

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.12.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

