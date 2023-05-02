Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) PT Lowered to $19.00

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BFST. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

BFST opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

