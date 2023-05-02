C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 187,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.11. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.94%. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

