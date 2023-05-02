CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

CACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.20.

CACI opened at $316.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.24. CACI International has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 342,637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CACI International by 284.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CACI International by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CACI International by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

