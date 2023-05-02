Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$8.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

CFW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.87 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.83.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.26). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of C$447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.385906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

