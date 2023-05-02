Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 636,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Camtek Stock Down 1.7 %

CAMT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.91%. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 2,787.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 416,108 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

