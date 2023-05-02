Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Trading Down 20%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 109,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 45,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Rare Earth Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Canada Rare Earth

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

