Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 1,458 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total value of $321,268.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,918,525.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $28,445,676 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

NOW traded down $8.86 on Tuesday, hitting $441.55. The company had a trading volume of 347,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,172. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.80, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.