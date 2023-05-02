Canandaigua National Corp Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,543. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

