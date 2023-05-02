Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.51. 476,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,404. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

