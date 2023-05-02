Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.80. 434,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

