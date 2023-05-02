Canandaigua National Corp Has $5.25 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 4,353,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,926,605. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

