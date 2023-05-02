Canandaigua National Corp Has $6.97 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.77 on Tuesday, reaching $372.09. 539,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,001. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.13. The company has a market cap of $354.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

