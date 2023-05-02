Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 10,345 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.6% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Down 1.8 %

PAYX stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. The company had a trading volume of 221,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

