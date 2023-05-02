Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 1,476 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

WMT stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.28. The stock had a trading volume of 754,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,167. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $405.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

