Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 2,671 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Comcast stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,341,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,016,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

