Canandaigua National Corp Sells 201 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.38. 174,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,188. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.30 and its 200-day moving average is $490.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

