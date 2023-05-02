Canandaigua National Corp Sells 83 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,085. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

