Canandaigua National Corp Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $100.05. 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,172,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

