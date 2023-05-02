Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Capcom has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

About Capcom

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.98 million during the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.