Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Capcom Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Capcom has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.
About Capcom
CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.