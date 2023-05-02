Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.82. 1,081,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.