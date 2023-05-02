Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 377 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

