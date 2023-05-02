Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 234,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,194. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

