Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,058. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

