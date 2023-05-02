Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of FIS stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. 2,351,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

