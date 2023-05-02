Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,820,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,008,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,778,000 after purchasing an additional 528,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 443,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

