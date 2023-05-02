Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $28,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 502,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,686. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

