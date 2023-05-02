Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

TSM traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $82.90. 3,142,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,250,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

