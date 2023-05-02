Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 113,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,932 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SCHH traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,853. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.