Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $236.93. 445,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

