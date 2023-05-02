Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 52,665 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 305,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,568. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

