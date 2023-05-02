Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Shares of COF opened at $93.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

