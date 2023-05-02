CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading 3.4% Higher

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.

