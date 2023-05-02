Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Hits $13.39 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.39 billion and $242.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.98 or 0.06532365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,810,961,070 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

