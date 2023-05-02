Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 155.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

