Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$146.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price target (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.91.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$100.00 and a twelve month high of C$156.00.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.253775 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

