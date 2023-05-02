CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.09% of CarMax worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.