Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 2,198,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.26. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

