Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Carriage Services stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $442.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $44.52.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also

