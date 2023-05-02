Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cars.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.42.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

