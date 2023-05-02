Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director James W. Haskins Sells 1,000 Shares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director James W. Haskins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $13,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Carter Bankshares Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
Further Reading
