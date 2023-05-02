Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director James W. Haskins Sells 1,000 Shares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director James W. Haskins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $13,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carter Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 147.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading

