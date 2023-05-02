Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 909,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $234.67. The stock had a trading volume of 120,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,186. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

