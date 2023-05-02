Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $974.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

