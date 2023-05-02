Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $607.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,901 shares of company stock valued at $793,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.