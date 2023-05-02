Catalent (CTLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Catalent has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.13-$3.54 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.