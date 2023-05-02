Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 229,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $217.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day moving average of $231.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

